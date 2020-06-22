Centre Has Given Full Freedom To Army To Deal With China: G Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy said government has given full freedom to Army on how to deal with China (File)

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that government has given full freedom to the Indian Army on how to deal with China.

He offered tributes to Colonel Santosh Babu, who died during the violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, and met his family members.

"Taking into consideration the local situation, the government has given full freedom to the Indian Army on how to deal with China while protecting the Indian territory and the lives of the Army personnel," Mr Reddy said.

"There is a deep anti-China sentiment on the rise in the country. The public are expressing anti-China opinion all over the country by holding protests and also paying homage to the martyrs. There is a need to voluntarily boycott Chinese products to the extent possible. Public in the country wants that," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier announced that Colonel Santosh Babu's family will get Rs 5 crore, a residential plot and Group 1 job to his wife.

The state government also announces Rs 10 lakh each to the other 19 soldiers who were martyred in Galwan Valley, according to Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).