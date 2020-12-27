Centre Extends Driving Licence, Vehicle Registration Validity Until March 2021

This will help citizens avail services even while maintaining social distancing.

The Central government has once again extended the validity of all vehicle-related documents in order to avoid crowding and the possible spread of COVID-19. All those driving licences, registration certificates, and permits which were set to expire may now be used till March 31, 2021, according to a directory issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to various State and Union Territory administrations.

"Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19, it is further advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents may be treated to be valid till 31st March 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st March 2021," the directory says.

"This will help out citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing," it says.

The ministry had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, June 09, and August 24 of this year, in which it extended the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. They all said fitness, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned document may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020.

Referring to its latest directive, the Union Transport Ministry said all States and Union Territories are requested to implement it in letter and spirit so that citizens, transporters, and various other organisations operating in this pandemic may not get harassed or face difficulties.