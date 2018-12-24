Centre Created "Artificial Urea Crisis" In Rajasthan, Says Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot slammed PM Modi for his remarks that urea was distributed under police protection in Rajasthan during the previous Congress government.

All India | | Updated: December 24, 2018 17:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Centre Created 'Artificial Urea Crisis' In Rajasthan, Says Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said instructions have been given so that urea crisis is not faced in any of the districts


Jaipur: 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday blamed the NDA-led Centre for the "urea crisis" in the state, alleging that urea racks meant for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were diverted to Haryana.

He said an "artificial crisis" was created in the states where the Congress government was formed, and the matter was being investigated.

"It seems that urea racks meant for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were diverted to Haryana which led to the crisis. It was an artificial crisis created in the states where governments changed," Mr Gehlot told reporters outside the Raj Bhawan.

A resurgent Congress had recently made significant gains in the assembly elections of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Gehlot said instructions have been given so that such urea crisis is not faced in any of the districts.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that urea was distributed under police protection in Rajasthan during the previous Congress government.

The chief minister said such incidents never occurred during (his earlier tenure of) 2008-2013.

"The prime minister had quoted in a public meeting that urea was distributed under police protection during the Congress rule. In fact, in past five years of BJP government, urea crisis had occurred, farmers were lathi-charged. How could he (Modi) make such a statement?" he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ashok Gehloturea crisisurea crisis in rajasthan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Merry Christmas WishesBogibeel BridgeLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsSabarimala TemplePNR StatusTrain StatusBihar Seat ShareMi PlayBest Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................