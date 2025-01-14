Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Centre Clears Appointment Of New Chief Justices In Delhi, Bombay High Court

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Upadhyaya to the Delhi HC.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Centre Clears Appointment Of New Chief Justices In Delhi, Bombay High Court
Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Upadhyaya to the Delhi HC.
New Delhi:

The Centre on Tuesday cleared the appointment of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, and of Justice Alok Aradhe as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Upadhyaya to the Delhi HC.

Born on June 16, 1965, Justice Upadhyaya was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court in November 2011 and became a permanent judge in August 2013.

He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on July 29, 2023.

The SC Collegium had also recommended that the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Alok Aradhe be transferred to the Bombay HC.

Acting on the top court Collegium recommendation, the Centre on Tuesday cleared the appointment of Justice Aradhe as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Born on April 13, 1964, Justice Aradhe was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in December 2009 and a permanent judge in February 2011. He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on July 23, 2023.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bombay High Court Chief Justice, Delhi High Court Chief Justice, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.