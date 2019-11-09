Centre Can't Take Credit For Ayodhya Verdict, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray says Shiv Sena had requested government to make a law on construction of Ram Temple.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the BJP-led Union government cannot take "credit" for the Supreme Court's much-awaited Ayodhya verdict.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The top court is likely to pronounce the judgment at 10.30 am.

"We had requested the government to make a law on construction of Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) but the government did not do that. Now, when the SC is going to pronounce the verdict, the government can't take credit for it (even if the verdict favours the pro-temple side)," Mr Thackeray said.

The Sena and BJP are at loggerheads over government formation in Maharashtra, the stalemate over equal sharing of the chief minister's post leading to an impasse, resulting in the resignation of CM Devendra Fadnavis a day ahead of the expiry of the 13th state Assembly.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.