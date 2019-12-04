Centre Can't Provide Timeline On Detained J&K Leaders, Rajya Sabha Told

Faroor Abdullah and his son, Omar, are among the Kashmiri leaders still in detention.

The fate of over 30 political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir still remains hazy, with the centre refusing to give a definite date by when they would be released. Minister of State for Home GK Reddy said as much in the Rajya Sabha today, while providing details of people placed in detention since the special status of the former state under Article 370 was scrapped on August 5.

"As these people have been detained under statutory provisions by the magistrates concerned, based on their satisfaction in each case, it is not possible for the government to provide any timeline for their release," Mr Reddy said.

The Union Minister revealed that action was taken against over 5,000 people to curb violence ahead of the central government's move. "Jammu and Kashmir has reported that in order to prevent commission of offences involving breach of peace, activities prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order, 5,161 people - including stone-pelters, overground workers and separatists - were taken into preventive custody since August 4. Of them, 609 have been placed under preventive detention," he said.

The minister also gave a break-up of the number of prisoners lodged outside the state for security reasons. "As many as 234 prisoners belonging to Jammu and Kashmir are currently lodged in various jails across Uttar Pradesh and 27 other inmates are in Haryana prisons," Mr Reddy said.

The minister was replying to a written question from parliamentarian MP Veerendra Kumar in the Rajya Sabha.

The charges against those put in prison range from murder to attempted murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rape, theft, burglary, dowry death, kidnapping and abduction and cheating, besides those under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Mr Reddy said.

Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah are among those taken into preventive custody.