Centre Cancels Foreign Contribution Licence Of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

The Centre has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), non-government organisations associated with the Gandhi family, over alleged irregularities in foreign contributions, officials said.

Sources said the investigation into alleged irregularities in RGF and RGCT is likely to be handed over to central probe agency CBI.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi heads the RGF, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former union Minister P Chidambaram are members.

Sonia Gandhi also heads the RGCT, Rahul Gandhi and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ashok S. Ganguly are members, among others.

The action came after investigations carried out by an inter-ministerial committee formed by the Home Ministry in 2020 to probe alleged irregularities in Gandhi family run NGOs.

Set up in 1991, RGF worked on a number of critical issues including health, science and technology, women and children, disability support, etc., from 1991 till 2009. It also worked in the education sector, according to its website.