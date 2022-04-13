Central Vista Project: 487 Trees To Make Way For New 'Executive Enclave'

It said there are 807 trees at the site as compared to the earlier estimate of 784.

The Central Public Works Department will transplant 487 trees for the construction of an 'Executive Enclave' as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, according to official documents.

The Executive Enclave will house the new Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

According to a revised proposal for grant of environmental clearance to the Rs 1,381-crore project, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will maintain 1,022 trees at the site, so as to have a tree per 80 square metre of plot area as per the guidelines of the Union environment ministry.

In a meeting held on April 9, the Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) recommended the revised proposal to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for grant of environmental clearance.

The SEAC had earlier raised concern over CPWD's proposal to "remove and transplant" 630 trees from the site.

Accordingly, the CPWD revised the proposal, decreasing the number of trees to be transplanted to 487 and increasing the number of trees to be retained at the site to 320 from 154.

The CPWD informed the SEAC that 397 trees will be transplanted at Raj Ghat and 90 on a plot in the vicinity.

The project proponent will plant an additional 702 trees at the site to meet the criteria of a tree per 80 square metre of plot area, it told the SEAC.

A compensatory plantation of 4,870 trees will be raised at NTPC, Badarpur.

A total of five buildings with a built-up area of 90,000 square metres will be constructed at the site after demolishing the built-up area of 47,000 sqm.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice president enclave.

