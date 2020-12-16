Vigilance Body Asks Government Departments To Finalise Disciplinary Cases In 6 Months

The Commission said, "it desires that the time limit should be adhered to strictly" (Representational)

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked all central government organisations, public sector banks and insurance companies among others to finalise within six months disciplinary proceedings against alleged corrupt employees.

The move comes after it was noticed that authorities and officials concerned are not adhering to the prescribed time-limit and disciplinary proceedings in some cases take much longer time, which lead to unwarranted delay in finalisation of disciplinary case.

"Any unexplained, undue delay may also be a cause of unnecessary litigation and provide undue advantage/harassment to the charged officer," the CVC said in an order issued on Monday.

Such delays on the one hand help in evading penalty on guilty officials, while prolonging the agony of the officials who may have been wrongly listed in charge sheets in few cases and are finally exonerated, the anti-corruption watchdog said.

"The inquiry report should be submitted within six months from the date of appointment of Inquiry Officer (IO)," it said.

In addition, a period of one more month may be taken, if required, due to some unavoidable or unforeseen circumstances, the order said.

"The Commission desires that the above time limit should be adhered to strictly by the authorities in the organisations concerned," it said.

The CVC as part of its functions of exercising superintendence over the vigilance administration of the organisations covered under its jurisdiction has been emphasising on timely initiation and completion of the disciplinary proceedings, the order said.

"The Commission is of the view that any delay in initiation or finalisation of the disciplinary action is neither in the interest of the organisation, nor that of the official concerned," it said in the directive issued to secretaries of central government departments, chief executives of public sector banks and insurance companies among others.

Guidelines have been issued by the Commission in this regard, defining the time limits for various stages of disciplinary proceedings, in order to ensure that there is no undue delay on the part of the authorities and officials concerned, the order said.

"However, it is observed that despite clear guidelines issued by the Commission and Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the authorities/officials concerned are not adhering to the prescribed time-limit and the disciplinary proceedings in some cases take much longer time, which leads to unwarranted delay in finalisation of disciplinary case," it said.