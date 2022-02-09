No Caste Based Census, Except SCs, STs Since Independence: Centre

Minister said that government has allocated Rs 8754.23 crore for Census of India 2021.

The central government has not enumerated caste-wise population other than Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) since independence, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the intent of the government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on March 28, 2019.

However, he said, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the census and related field activities have been postponed until further orders.

"The castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated in the Census. The government of India has not enumerated caste wise population other than SCs and STs in Census since independence," he said in a written reply to a question.

Mr Rai said that the government has approved an allocation of Rs 8754.23 crore for the exercise of Census of India 2021.

The coverage and accuracy is ensured by the Census officers appointed under the Census Act, 1948 and rules framed thereunder, he said