CCTV Shows Cops Stood And Watched As Gangster Was Stabbed In Delhi Jail

As dying gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was being carried away by policemen after a deadly attack inside Delhi's Tihar jail, his attackers beat him again with scores of policemen simply standing by, reveals shocking security footage.

Tillu Tajpuriya, accused of killing another gangster inside a Delhi court in 2021, was stabbed to death inside the high-security prison on Tuesday.

New CCTV footage from Tihar Jail raises serious questions about the conduct of jail officials and security personnel, who are seen watching Tillu Tajpuriya's battered and blood-soaked body being struck repeatedly by his rivals.

The clip shows four personnel dragging the wounded gangster moments after he had been stabbed some 90 times by members of a rival gang.

Two men suddenly attack Tillu Tajpuriya again, and after what appears to be a weak attempt at preventing them, the policemen hang back, watching the dying man being pummeled.

Three men take turns pounding the body, and one of them throws in a vicious kick as Tillu Tajpuriya apparently goes still. The timestamp shows 6.15 am on May 2 (Tuesday).

Tillu Tajpuria's body had close to 100 injury marks.

The security personnel who watched the horrific attack allegedly belong to the Tamil Nadu Special Police force posted at Tihar.

Footage that surfaced earlier showed the gangster being stabbed repeatedly by six men.

Tajpuriya was stabbed on his head, back, shoulders and neck. Footage shows him trying to shield his face but his attackers overpower him and drag him out of his cell.

The police say Tajpuriya was killed by the men of rival gangster Jitender Gogi, who was shot dead inside a court in 2021. To avenge their leader's death, the Gogi gang members allegedly plotted Tajpuriya's killing. They used bedsheets to climb down a floor and barged into his cell, the police said.

This is the second case of violence and gang rivalry in Tihar jail in a month.

Last month, Prince Tewatia, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed in Tihar jail by rival gang members. Bishnoi is an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.