CCTV Footage Shows Man Being Attacked By 3 In Delhi, Cops Begin Probe

The Delhi Police has launched an investigation after a CCTV footage surfaced purportedly showing three persons stabbing a man and hitting him with a brick in the Adarsh Nagar area of northwest Delhi, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitendra Meena said they have not received any formal complaint yet.

"We have launched an investigation into the matter. We are in the process of identifying the victim," Mr Meena said.

In the CCTV footage, a man wearing a black shirt and denims can be seen chased by three persons, one of them holding a knife.

The man fell on ground after running for several metres and the trio who were chasing him started thrashing him, one of them tried to stab him and another was seen throwing a brick on him.

A large number of men can be seen gathered at the spot. The footage showed a woman came out of her house and objected to it, following which the attackers fled leaving the injured man behind.

