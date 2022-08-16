CCTV Footage Shows Guard Harassing Women At Hostel In Delhi, Women's Panel Seeks Action

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said the guard was drunk and they have received a complaint through Twitter.

After a video of a security guard allegedly harassing women at a Paying Guest (PG) Hostel in Delhi's Karol Bagh went viral, the Delhi Commission for Women has sought action and has issued a notice to Delhi Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said they have taken a suo-moto cognizance after a video clip was posted on Twitter, where a security guard at Golds Villa PG, Karol Bagh was seen forcefully grabbing a woman and harassing her.

The women's panel said a complaint was earlier made to the owner of the hostel, but no action was taken.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweeted about the incident and said the security guard was drunk and they have "received a complaint through Twitter, in view of the seriousness of the matter, a notice has been issued to the police."

करोल बाग में चल रहे एक PG hostel में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने नशे की हालत में लड़कियों के साथ छेड़खानी और मारपीट की. हमें ट्विटर के जरिए शिकायत मिली, मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पुलिस को नोटिस जारी किया है. मामले में कड़ी कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/6smwjfqEJB — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 16, 2022

Delhi Commission For Women has asked the police to register an FIR immediately and arrest the accused. The women's panel has also asked for details of registrations of the hostel from the police and also sought an action report by August 18.