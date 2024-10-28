CCTV Captures Moments Before Stampede At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

The footage shows passengers trying to board the train before it comes to a complete halt

A CCTV footage emerged, showing passengers jostling to board an unreserved train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus railway station on Sunday, which eventually led to a stampede that injured 10 persons.

The stampede occurred when chaos ensued as large crowds tried to board the 22-coach unreserved Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express, which arrived from the railway yard around 2.44 am on Sunday. Such crowds are a common sight during the festive season.

The footage, purportedly from a CCTV camera on the north end of platform no 1 at Bandra Terminus, showed many passengers losing their footing while trying to board the train. It also shows passengers trying to board the train before it comes to a complete halt, while some are seen attempting to enter through an emergency exit window. However, the visuals do not show the stampede.

The Western Railway is operating more than 130 festival special trains for various destinations, especially Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Platform ticket sales have been restricted at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, and Surat stations in the Mumbai Division to reduce platform crowding and ensure smooth passenger movement.

The Northern Railways urged passengers to arrive at least an hour before their train's scheduled departure to avoid last-minute congestion and ensure a smooth boarding process.