CCTV Cameras To Be Installed In All Police Stations Across UP

Appeal for installation was filed in the Supreme Court in the year 2020. (Representational)

In an effort to increase transparency in police functioning, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday approved the installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations in the state.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna informed about the proposals passed in the meeting. He stated that a petition was filed in the Supreme Court to install cameras in all of the country's jails. In view of its need, it will be implemented in UP.

It is worth noting that an appeal for installation was filed in the Supreme Court in the year 2020.

He further informed that five cameras will be installed in the circle headquarters and district police stations across the state.

The footage will be stored for up to 12 months, which will provide an opportunity for any necessary investigations or legal proceedings. The total cost of the project has been reduced from Rs 359 crore to Rs 144.90 crore. The proceedings of the police stations will be continuously recorded, the minister's statement said.

According to the statement, the decision made by the Council of Ministers in Uttar Pradesh to install CCTV cameras in all police stations of the state is a positive move towards greater transparency and accountability in law enforcement.

This will help to prevent any instances of misconduct or abuse of power by the police and provide a sense of security to the citizens, the statement added.

