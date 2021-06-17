CBSE Class 12 Scoring Plan To Factor Internal Test, Class 10, 11 Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today told the Supreme Court that it plans for the assessment criteria for Class 12 students will be factored on Class 11 and Class 10 results. Total marks will be based on the school's past performance in Class 12 exams, it said.

About 40 per cent of the marks will be based on Class 12 pre-board, the Board told the court while submitting its assessment criteria for Class 12 exams.

The performance of the students in Class 11 and Class 10 exams will also be factored in while making the assessments, the Board said.

While 30 per cent marks will be based on Class 11 final exam, 30 per cent marks based on best-of-three Class 10 marks will also be included while making the assessment, it said.

"If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria - now spread across three years of study - they will be placed in the "essential repeat" or "compartment" category. Student who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducted the Class 12 board exams," Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court.