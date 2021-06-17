CBSE Evaluation Criteria LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing Today, Board To Submit Its Plan
CBSE and CISCE will submit the Class 12 evaluation criteria for CBSE Class 12 result 2021 in Supreme Court today.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will submit the Class 12 evaluation criteria for CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 in Supreme Court today. A 13-member committee was constituted by the Boards to work on the CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria. The assessment criteria will be announced soon. The Court had given the Boards two weeks’ time to devise the objective criteria on the basis of which the final marks will be given to Class 12 students. So far, reports suggest that CBSE and CISCE may mark 12th students based on the marks scored by them in Class 10 or 11 or both besides pre-board and internal exams for Class 12. After the Centre decided to cancel the board exams 2021, the CBSE had said that it will announce the CBSE Class 12 results 2021 “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner".
Latest: Class 12th Board Exams cancelled, Want to know a close estimate of Result/Percentage? Check with Class 12th Percentage Predictor now. Click here
Indian School Certificate (ISC) result will be declared by July 20 based on Class 11 and Class 12 internal marks, according to sources. CBSE Class 12 results are not expected before July. CBSE had earlier this month asked schools to complete pending practicals, internal assessments of Class 12 students and submit marks by June 28.
The government on 1 June cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing pandemic across the country. CISCE soon after decided to scrap the examinations for its ISC students.
Check CBSE latest news and live updates on evaluation criteria here:
Live updates
CBSE and CISCE will submit the Class 12 evaluation criteria for CBSE Class 12 result 2021 in Supreme Court today.
CBSE Board Exam 2021
On June 1, the CBSE cancelled their Class 12 final exams, following a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi. Soon after, the CISCE had announced that ISC exams have been cancelled. "The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon," board secretary Gerry Arathoon had said.
ISC Result 2021
CISCE will announce Class 12 or ISC exam results by July 20, sources said. Following the CBSE, the CISCE had earlier this month decided to scrap the 12th board exams. According to sources, the council will use Class 11 and Class 12 internal marks for the assessment. It will also consider the best marks from 2015 to 2020.
CBSE Class 12 results 2021
CBSE Class 12 results are not expected before July. The board had earlier this month asked schools to complete pending practicals, internal assessments of Class 12 students and submit marks by June 28.
ISC Result 2021
Indian School Certificate (ISC) result will be declared by July 20 based on Class 11 and Class 12 internal marks, according to sources.
CBSE Class 12 Assessment Report
Following the cancellation of board exams, the CBSE had constituted a 13-member panel to fix the evaluation method, which was supposed to submit its report on June 14.
Supreme Court To Go Through CBSE Class 12 Assessment Criteria
The Supreme court bench said it will go through the parameters for the Class 12 assessment of marks so that if anyone has objections they can be dealt with. “This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams,” it said.
Supreme Court Welcomed Centre's Call To Cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exams
The Supreme Court welcomed the Centre’s decision to cancel board examinations amid COVID-19 but enquired about the principle to be applied to devise evaluation criteria to prepare results. “We are happy to note that the government has taken the decision to cancel Class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us,” the bench said.
CBSE Supreme Court Hearing
The Supreme Court on June 3 was hearing a plea seeking cancellation of CBSE and CISCE Class 12 board exams, but both the board had decided to scrap the exams two days before the last hearing.
CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria
The Supreme Court had on June 3 asked the two central boards – CBSE and the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)– to submit their Class 12 assessment criteria within two weeks.
CBSE Evaluation Criteria Today
CBSE will today place before the Supreme Court the evaluation criteria for Class 12 students, whose board exams have been cancelled earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.