Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE evaluation criteria will be submitted in Supreme Court today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will submit the Class 12 evaluation criteria for CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 in Supreme Court today. A 13-member committee was constituted by the Boards to work on the CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria. The assessment criteria will be announced soon. The Court had given the Boards two weeks’ time to devise the objective criteria on the basis of which the final marks will be given to Class 12 students. So far, reports suggest that CBSE and CISCE may mark 12th students based on the marks scored by them in Class 10 or 11 or both besides pre-board and internal exams for Class 12. After the Centre decided to cancel the board exams 2021, the CBSE had said that it will announce the CBSE Class 12 results 2021 “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner".

Indian School Certificate (ISC) result will be declared by July 20 based on Class 11 and Class 12 internal marks, according to sources. CBSE Class 12 results are not expected before July. CBSE had earlier this month asked schools to complete pending practicals, internal assessments of Class 12 students and submit marks by June 28.

The government on 1 June cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing pandemic across the country. CISCE soon after decided to scrap the examinations for its ISC students.

