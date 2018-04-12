"CBSE Class 10 Paper Leak Case Solved," Claims Top Delhi Police Officer Top officer of Delhi Police says CBSE paper leaks case has been solved, details will be available soon

Less than three weeks after the CBSE paper leak reports surfaced, a top officer of the Delhi Police, investigating the case claimed the case has been solved."The class 10 paper leak case has been solved," said Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch. Mr Naik said the details of how the case was cracked will be made public in a couple of hours.The Delhi Police on Monday, took the three accused arrested in class 12 Economics paper leak case , to Una in Himachal Pradesh, to reconstruct the sequence of events and question some more people there, sources said.Police took accused to Una to reconstruct eventsThe special investigation team of the Crime Branch last Saturday arrested three staff members of the DAV School in Una, in connection with the case."The investigation so far has revealed that the paper was leaked from there, although it went viral through around 40 WhatsApp groups in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and maybe other states," said a senior Delhi Police officer.The paper was allegedly leaked by DAV School's economics teacher Rakesh Kumar, with the help of his colleague Amit Sharma, a clerk and Ashok Kumar, a peon of the school, three days before the Economics paper was scheduled on March 26.The education ministry has constituted a high powered panel to examine the system of conducting Class 10 and 12 board examinations. A former senior secretary of the education ministry, Vinay Sheel Oberoi, will be the chairperson of the seven-member committee, said news agency ANI. The main objective of this committee would be to revisit security checks built into the system, for ensuring that the question papers reach the examinees without any tampering. The committee would also examine the potential weaknesses in the present system of transporting question papers from the printers to the examinees.