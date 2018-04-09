Kerala High Court Admits Plea Of The Student Who Was Given Previous Year's Question Paper The student, Ameeya Saleem, submitted to the court that the question paper she had received for the mathematics examination was from 2016.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The student told the court that the question paper she had received for the maths exam was from 2016. Kochi: The Kerala High Court today admitted a writ petition filed by a



The student, Ameeya Saleem, submitted to the court that the question paper she had received for the mathematics examination was from 2016.



The principal of her school, the Mount Carmel Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School in Kanjikkuzhy, Kottayam, had already complained to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the mismatch of the mathematics question paper given to her on March 28.



Admitting Ameeya's plea, Justice Shaji P Chaly observed that the pendency of the case would not be a bar for the CBSE to conduct a re-test for the petitioner alone.



The case will be considered after the summer vacation of the court.



In her complaint to the Regional Officer, CBSE, Thiruvananthapuram, the principal had stated that the student was given the Summative Assessment (SA) 2 paper of the year 2016 for the mathematics examination.



Her teachers, who came to know that the student was given the 2016 question paper, had immediately informed the examination centre at Vadavathoor in Kottayam district.



The principal had appealed to the authorities concerned "to do something", so that the student might not be affected.



Click here for more





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The Kerala High Court today admitted a writ petition filed by a Class 10 CBSE student, who submitted that she was given a 2016 question paper for the recently held mathematics examination and urged that her answer-sheet be assessed based on the same.The student, Ameeya Saleem, submitted to the court that the question paper she had received for the mathematics examination was from 2016.The principal of her school, the Mount Carmel Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School in Kanjikkuzhy, Kottayam, had already complained to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the mismatch of the mathematics question paper given to her on March 28.Admitting Ameeya's plea, Justice Shaji P Chaly observed that the pendency of the case would not be a bar for the CBSE to conduct a re-test for the petitioner alone.The case will be considered after the summer vacation of the court.In her complaint to the Regional Officer, CBSE, Thiruvananthapuram, the principal had stated that the student was given the Summative Assessment (SA) 2 paper of the year 2016 for the mathematics examination.Her teachers, who came to know that the student was given the 2016 question paper, had immediately informed the examination centre at Vadavathoor in Kottayam district.The principal had appealed to the authorities concerned "to do something", so that the student might not be affected. Click here for more Education News