Delayed By 3 Months, CBSE Board Exams Start May 4, Results On July 15

Class 10 and 12 final exams for schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results will be announced on July 15, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Thursday.

"The board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from March 1. Date sheet for both the classes will be issued soon. The results will be declared by July 15," Mr Pokhriyal announced.

The three-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic sparked concerns about the impact on college admissions, especially for those intending to study abroad.

Usually, practical tests are conducted in January and theory exams begin in February and conclude in March.

Mr Nishank had last week ruled out conducting the board examinations till February in view of the COVID-19 situation.

With no clarity on the board exam dates, several schools had already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

The CBSE had announced earlier this month that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

This year's board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

