CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Board To Hold Chemistry Exam For Class 12 Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 Chemistry paper today, Tuesday February 27, 2024. The exam is set to begin at 10.30am and conclude at 1.30pm. This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.

Students appearing in the examination have been advised to arrive at the center at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. They must not forget to carry their admit card as it is a crucial document. Candidates without admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Students must also bring their own stationery as borrowing in the examination hall is not permitted. Prohibited items should not be brought into the examination hall, as doing so may result in cancellation of the exam.

Here are the LIVE updates on the CBSE Board Exam:

Feb 27, 2024 10:06 (IST) Key Guidelines For Students

Students should abstain from spreading fake news regarding paper leaks or other matters.

Familiarise themselves with exam guidelines before the exam.