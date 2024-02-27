CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Board To Hold Chemistry Exam For Class 12 Today

New Delhi:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 Chemistry paper today, Tuesday February 27, 2024. The exam is set to begin at 10.30am and conclude at 1.30pm. This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.
Students appearing in the examination have been advised to arrive at the center at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. They must not forget to carry their admit card as it is a crucial document. Candidates without admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
Students must also bring their own stationery as borrowing in the examination hall is not permitted. Prohibited items should not be brought into the examination hall, as doing so may result in cancellation of the exam.
Here are the LIVE updates on the CBSE Board Exam:
Key Guidelines For Students
- Students should abstain from spreading fake news regarding paper leaks or other matters.
- Familiarise themselves with exam guidelines before the exam.
How To Beat Exam Stress, CBSE Lists Do's And Don'ts
CBSE had earlier listed certain do's and don't for students and parents to follow during the board exams. Recognising that examination time is one of very common situation when adolescents may find difficulty in coping with the stress, CBSE said following these strategies will help students to maximize their performance in the examination.
- Know your concentration span, Study with breaks.
- Students must work out best time for concentration.
- They must hold group study for difficult subjects.
- Students must not be discouraged by previous results. They must try to identify their weak areas from previous exams and work on them.
- Students must make time management plan for all subjects.
- They must repeat their learnt work so the recall in exam is easy. Work not repeated or revised is easily forgotten.
- Students must plan their revision time by drawing up a timetable. The timetable should also include activities such as playing, walking, watching TV that help in relaxation.