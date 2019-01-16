CBI's Rakesh Asthana Moves High Court Seeking Corrections In Judgement

CBI row: The Delhi High Court has removed interim protection from arrest given to Rakesh Asthana. (File)

Special Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Rakesh Asthana has moved an application in the Delhi High Court, seeking some corrections in the recent judgement.

The High Court will take up his application for consideration on Thursday.

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Mr Asthana, seeking quashing of an FIR against him in a bribery case.

The single judge bench of the High Court refused to grant interim protection to him but Justice Najmi Waziri asked the CBI to maintain the status quo for two weeks.

Mr Asthana, the number two in the CBI, had sought liberty to appeal against the High Court judgement before the Supreme Court, which was granted.

The High Court directed the CBI to conclude investigation against Mr Asthana within 10 weeks.

The court also turned down a plea by Deputy SP Devender Kumar seeking quashing of FIR filed against them.