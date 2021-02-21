Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee Asked To Join Probe In Coal Smuggling Case

Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee has been asked to join investigations by the CEntral Bureau of Investigation in a case involving allegations of coal smuggling, sources said. The CBI team turned up at the home of Mr Banerjee in Kolkata today to issue summons to him in the case.

The allegations are that is that coal mafia paid regular kickbacks to leaders of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress. The money was channelled through the party's youth leader Vinay Mishra, who is under scanner in the case and is currently absconding. The agency has issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

The Central agency filed the case in November last year to probe alleged illegal mining and theft of coal from Kunustoria and Kajoria coal fields of Eastern Coalfield Limited.