The CBI, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Haryana Police, on Monday secured the return of a fugitive murder accused from Kazakhstan, an official said on Monday.

Ashish Kumar was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Haryana Police in November 2025, the CBI said.

The alleged killing followed a dispute that arose between the deceased and Ashish Kumar during a marriage function, it said.

After the heated argument, the deceased was returning home from the marriage venue when Ashish Kumar, along with his associates, stopped his vehicle midway and brutally assaulted him. The assault resulted in fatal injuries, which led to the death of the victim, the CBI said.

At the request of Haryana Police, a Red Notice was published in September 2026 against Ashish Kumar through INTERPOL channels, said the CBI.

Subsequently, he was geo-located at Almaty (Kazakhstan) immigration. The subject arrived at New Delhi on Monday, where he was taken into custody by the Haryana Police.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation.

Since 2019, over 300 wanted criminals, including 75 fugitives during 2026 so far, have been successfully brought back to India through INTERPOL channels, the CBI said.

Earlier, the CBI secured the deportation of fugitive Mohd Mazin from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India on November 20.

Mazin, who was the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice, was wanted in a case registered by Maharashtra Police.

He allegedly lured a woman on the false promise of marriage, established physical relations with her and subjected her to physical, mental and financial exploitation, including dishonestly obtaining Rs 18 lakh from her.

According to the CBI, the charge sheet in the case has already been filed before the competent court.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had exploited 13 other women on the pretext of marriage, obtained money from them and recorded videos of intimate acts. He subsequently fled abroad, the CBI said.

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