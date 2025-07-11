CBI Secures Deportation Of Drug Case Accused Kubbawala Mustafa From UAE

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with INTERPOL and NCB-Abu Dhabi, has successfully secured the deportation of Kubbawala Mustafa - a key accused in a major synthetic drug case - from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India.

Kubbawala Mustafa, a wanted fugitive by Mumbai Police, was returned to India via Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai today. A four-member team of Mumbai Police had travelled to Dubai on July 7 to execute the deportation following confirmation of Mustafa's location in the UAE.

The accused is linked to a large-scale synthetic drug manufacturing operation allegedly run from abroad. In connection with FIR No. 67/2024 filed at Kurla Police Station, Mumbai, authorities had earlier seized 126.141 kg of Mephedrone valued at Rs 2.522 crore from a factory in Sangli linked to Mustafa and his associates. He has already been chargesheeted, and an open-dated arrest warrant was issued by the court.

On Mumbai Police's request, a Red Corner Notice was published by INTERPOL on November 25, 2024. Following sustained follow-up by CBI's International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), NCB-Abu Dhabi confirmed on June 19 that the UAE authorities had approved a security mission to repatriate the accused.

Red Notices by INTERPOL are global alerts used to track and arrest fugitives wanted internationally. As India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, CBI actively facilitates such returns in coordination with domestic law enforcement via BHARATPOL. Over the past few years, more than 100 wanted fugitives have been successfully brought back to India through such coordinated efforts.