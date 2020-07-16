CBI Searches 19 Premises Of SRS Group, Its Directors In Bank Fraud Case

CBI conducted searches at the premises of the company and its directors (File)

The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at 19 premises in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru after registering an FIR against Faridabad-based SRS Group of Companies and its directors for allegedly defrauding Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 135 crore, officials said.

"It was alleged that the said borrower group of companies had availed term loans from the bank. It was further alleged that the borrower defrauded the bank and diverted the funds by not routing the proceeds of sale/booking of the flats through accounts maintained with the bank," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.

Besides the company, the agency has booked its directors Anil Jindal, Rajesh Singla, Nanak Chand Tayal, Bishan Bansal, Vinod Jindal and Jitender Kumar, they said.

The searches were conducted at the premises of the company and its directors in Delhi, Faridabad and Bengaluru, they said.

