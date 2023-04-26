CBI Registers Case In Alleged West Bengal Civic Body Recruitment Scam

The CBI filed an FIR over irregularities in West Bengal municipal recruitments. (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR in connection with allegations of irregularities in municipal recruitments in West Bengal. The CBI registered the case on April 24 following the Calcutta High Court's order to probe the allegations.

A single-judge bench composed of Justice Abhijit Ganguly passed the order based on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) findings on the alleged teachers' recruitment scam. The Enforcement Directorate informed the court that it came across the alleged scam in municipal recruitments in West Bengal while investigating the money trail in the alleged teachers' recruitment scam. The high court had directed the CBI to submit a report on April 28 about the steps taken based on this order.

The CBI has named Ayan Sil as an accused. Sil was arrested on March 20 by the CBI in connection with the alleged teachers' recruitment scam. The ED claimed that the agents, including Ayan Sil, involved in the school jobs bribery scam case, were also allegedly involved in the recruitment of clerks, peons, sweepers, and drivers in various municipalities.

The probe agency asked for a separate FIR for investigation of the fresh allegations by a predicate agency. Additionally, the ED also mentioned allegations of irregularities in recruitments in several civic bodies in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

After the ED submitted its status report to the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said, "We will welcome any team that comes. We have worked honestly and have nothing to hide."

The ruling-Trinamool Congress opposes probes by agencies like the CBI alleging that these agencies do not function independently and are used by ruling parties to target opposition parties. The Trinamool Congress also alleges that these agencies regularly leak details of ongoing investigations. This results in media-trials before a court has arrived at a conclusion of wrong-doing or guilt.

The BJP has alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress has been running a corrupt government and a thorough probe is required in the matter by a central agency.

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said, "Ayan Sil is Bhaipo's trusted mercenary. The high and mighty within the TMC are beneficiaries of the nefarious deeds committed by Sil and his associates. The illegal appointments made in municipalities across West Bengal is a huge scam waiting to be unearthed."

'Bhaipo' meaning nephew (brother's son) is a term that the BJP uses to refer to TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek Banerjee claims the BJP does not use his name while making allegations to avoid criminal defamation lawsuits.