CBI Officials To Probe Sushant Rajput Case Reach Mumbai, Not Quarantined

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of financial fraud. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials who reached Mumbai this evening to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case will not be quarantined, a civic official has said. The civic body of Mumbai was singed by criticism after quarantining a Bihar Police officer who came to inquire into the actor's death earlier this month.

NDTV has learnt that the CBI has got in touch with Mumbai Police for case details, including the postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14. The Mumbai police said it was a case of suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused his friend Rhea Chakraborty of financial fraud and abetment of suicide and filed a case against her in Patna which has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Bihar police started investigating the case and the state government called in the CBI. Yesterday, the Supreme Court upheld the Bihar government's move and said the case will be investigated by the agency.

But before investigating the abetment case, the CBI team has to rule out the possibility of murder. This would involve crime spot examination, and forensic examination. The Special Investigation Team will take the help of Technical, Forensic and Coordination Unit of the CBI. The CBI team will meet the Mumbai Police officers on Friday.

The CBI investigation is set to begin amid a huge political row over the actor's death.

Earlier today, Sharad Pawar tweeted a barb directed at the agency as well as the rival BJP, which had been demanding a CBI inquiry. It has been seven years since the death of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and the CBI is yet to crack the case, Mr Pawar said in his tweet.

"I hope the investigation will not be carried on, as was done with Dr Narendra Dabholkar's murder case also under investigation by the CBI which commenced in 2014 and remains unresolved," his tweet read.

I am sure the Maharashtra Govt will respect the judgement of the Supreme Court to handover Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the CBI and fully cooperate in the investigation process. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 20, 2020

Mr Pawar's ruling ally Shiv Sena also questioned the CBI's track record in solving cases. "Several criminal cases in Bihar were investigated by the CBI. How many real culprits did the CBI arrest so far? Sushant's case was politicised only to malign the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government," read an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamna.