Officer Challenges Port Blair Move, Claims Proof Against Rakesh Asthana

AK Bassi, the officer investigating the CBI's number two Rakesh Asthana, has challenged in the Supreme Court his transfer to Port Blair, adding another to the pile of cases linked to the country's top investigating agency.



Mr Bassi has also claimed in his petition that he has "incriminating evidence" against Rakesh Asthana, who has been accused of taking bribe from a businessman being investigated by the CBI. He told the top court a special investigation team or SIT must be set up to probe the bribery allegations against Mr Asthana.

The officer was transferred to Port Blair "in public interest" in an order signed by interim CBI chief M Nageswar Rao on October 24. The order directed him to "join his new place of posting with immediate effect in public interest".



Several other officers were transferred that night, hours after the CBI's top two, director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana, were sent on leave.



Both Alok Verma and Mr Asthana have challenged their forced leave in the top court.



The mass transfers and other decisions taken by the interim chief will be scrutinized by the Supreme Court, which asked the government to submit all orders by Mr Rao in a sealed envelope.



The court also said Mr Rao can't take any policy decisions and would only function as an administrative head.