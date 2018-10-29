Man Who Accused CBI No. 2 Of Bribery Seeks Protection From Supreme Court

Based on the statement by businessman Satish Sana, the CBI had filed a First Information Report or FIR against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 29, 2018 11:57 IST
The CBI has summoned Satish Sana, who alleged he gave Rs 2 crore bribe to Rakesh Asthana

New Delhi: 

A Hyderabad-based businessman who has accused CBI's Number 2 officer Rakesh Asthana of bribery has asked for protection after being summoned by the investigation agency for questioning. The complainant, Satish Sana, has asked the Supreme Court for interim protection.

In his statement to the CBI, Satish Sana had said he paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Rakesh Asthana to be spared any action in an investigation linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. The money was paid over a 10-month period -- starting from December 2017.

Based on the statement, the CBI had filed a First Information Report or FIR against Rakesh Asthana.

