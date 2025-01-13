Advertisement
CBI Obtains Sanctions To Prosecute AAP's Satyendar Jain In Assets Case

The central probe agency made the submission before special judge Jitendra Singh, who posted the hearing on January 22.

Read Time: 1 min
CBI Obtains Sanctions To Prosecute AAP's Satyendar Jain In Assets Case
It is alleged that the minister amassed assets disproportionate to his income sources. (Representational)
New Delhi:

The CBI on Monday informed a Delhi court that it had obtained requisite sanctions to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a disproportionate assets' case.

The central probe agency made the submission before special judge Jitendra Singh, who posted the hearing on January 22.

The judge observed a supplementary chargesheet was filed against Mr Jain in the case on January 4.

It was alleged by the CBI that the minister, while functioning as a public servant, amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of approximately Rs 1.62 crore between February 14, 2015 and May 31, 2017.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

