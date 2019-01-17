Rakesh Asthana Moved Out Days After Alok Verma Removed From CBI: Sources

Rakesh Asthana had been sent on a leave after his spat with CBI chief Alok Verma (File)

Rakesh Asthana, number 2 to former CBI chief Alok Verma, has been moved out of the premier investigating agency just a week after his boss, sources told NDTV. The unprecedented public rivalry between the two men, featuring tit-for-tat police cases, pushed the premier investigating agency into a huge controversy over the last months.

Mr Verma's controversial removal from the top post last week has created a political storm. A special panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on January 24 to pick his successor.

Sources said the key officers of the agency are being transferred to clear the decks for the appointment of a new chief of the agency. Several other members of Mr Verma's team have also been moved out.