CBI Files Charge Sheet Against 592 People In Vyapam Scam Case

The CBI today filed a charge sheet against 592 people in connection with its probe related to the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh.The charge sheet lists promoters of three private medical colleges from Bhopal - JN Choksey, chairman of LN Medical College; SN Vijaywargiya of People's Medical College and Ajay Goenka of Chirayu Medical College; and one from Indore - Suresh Singh Bhadoriya of Index Medical College - among others, CBI said in Delhi.The charge sheet was filed in connection with CBI's probe into the PMT 2012 examination.The accused promoters did not give any comment when contacted by PTI.Four former Vyapam officials were named in the CBI charge sheet including the then director of Vyapam Pankaj Trivedi, the CBI said.