CBI Files Case Against Gangs Smuggling Gold Days After Ranya Rao's Arrest

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against smugglers bringing gold into India from abroad through various airports, officials said on Saturday.

The CBI is working in close coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which recently arrested Kannada actor Ranya Rao with 14.2 kg of gold worth Rs 12.56 crore at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Two CBI teams have already reached Mumbai and Bengaluru airports to collect the necessary information, the officials said.

