CBI Facilitates Return Of Gold Smuggling Accused From Riyadh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in close coordination with the Interpol channels in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh facilitated the return of gold smuggling accused Mohabbat Ali against whom Red Corner Notice was issued, an official statement said on Thursday.

Ali was wanted in the illegal smuggling of gold bars case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"The Global Operations Centre of CBI in close coordination with INTERPOL channels has coordinated the return of a Red Notice Subject in coordination with NIA and INTERPOL NCB Riyadh. He returned to India from Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The said Red Notice Subject was wanted by NIA," an official statement said.

An INTERPOL Red notice was published against him on September 13, 2021, based on a request from NIA.

A case for conspiring for the illegal smuggling of gold bars from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, into India, was registered against him by the NIA.

Earlier on August 9, CBI in close coordination with the Interpol channels in the USA, facilitated the return of a Red Notice subject, T Ravindranath Gupta, who was wanted in a bank fraud case.

