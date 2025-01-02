CBI Charges Own Officer For "Taking Advantage" Of People He Investigated

The CBI has booked one of its own deputy SPs posted in the Bank Security and Frauds branch in Mumbai for allegedly taking "undue advantage" from people probed by him, officials said Thursday.

The FIR registered by the agency against Meena alleges he was utilising the services of middlemen for transacting the bribe money through a web of accounts and hawala channel, they said.

Deputy SP BM Meena was booked for allegedly obtaining undue advantage from different individuals who were within the ambit of the investigation being conducted by him.

The CBI follows a zero tolerance policy to corruption and other misdemeanour, and takes action against erring officers immediately, they said.

The message from Director Praveen Sood is clear that internal vigilance is prerequisite to external action, they said.

The agency has dismissed three officers under Article 311 of the Constitution without enquiry, while five were given compulsory retirement under the Fundamental Rule (FR) 56(J) of the Department of Personnel and Training service rules.

In Meena's case, the CBI conducted searches on 20 premises at Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi which led to seizure of Rs 55 lakh allegedly routed through hawala channel, an agency spokesperson said.

He said property papers showing investment of Rs 1.78 crores and book entries showing transactions worth Rs 1.63 crores besides other incriminating documents and articles were also seized.

Recently, the government had "forfeited" the Union Home Minister's medal for Excellence in Investigation awarded to CBI Inspector Rahul Raj in 2023 on the recommendation of the CBI, officials said.

Raj was caught by the agency this year allegedly receiving Rs 10 lakh bribe, and was dismissed from the service, the officials said.

