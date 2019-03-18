CBI Arrests Two Senior Indian Forest Service Officers In Bribery Case

The CBI has arrested two senior Indian Forest Service officers for allegedly bribing an environment ministry official, the officials said Sunday.
Tarun Johri and D Gogoi, both chief conservators of forest, posted in Arunachal Pradesh and Port Blair respectively, were arrested in a case of Rs 20,000 to the environment ministry official for getting a departmental work done.
It is alleged that some departmental service matter of D Gogoi was pending in the ministry for which he sought help of his batchmate Johri, who was on a visit to Delhi, they said.
Tarun Johri paid Rs 10,000 to the official on behalf of D Gogoi to a ministry official who complained to his superior about the bribe, they said.
A case was registered and during the verification process by the CBI, D Gogoi paid another Rs 10,000 to the official, they said.
After successful verification, Tarun Johri was arrested Saturday, while D Gogoi was nabbed on Sunday, they said.
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.