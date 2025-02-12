Advertisement
CBI Arrests 6 Delhi Transport Department Officials In Corruption Case

The agency had been receiving complaints against widespread corruption in the department, officials said.

Read Time: 1 min
New Delhi:

The CBI has arrested six officials of Delhi Transport Department for alleged corruption and bribery in a first major action in the capital after the ruling Aam Admi Party recently lost elections, officials said Wednesday.

The agency had been receiving complaints against widespread corruption in the department, they said.

It was decided to conduct surveillance and verification of complaints before proceeding with the arrest, they said.

The verification of complaints showed prima facie material indicating corruption at various levels resulting in the arrests, they said. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

