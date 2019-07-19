CBI Arrests Former Samajwadi Party Lawmaker Atiq Ahmed's Brother-In-Law

Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law Zaki Ahmed was arrested by CBI (File Photo)

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused in connection with the ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged kidnapping and assault of a businessman from Lucknow, the investigative agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Zaki Ahmed, the brother-in-law of former Samajwadi Party lawmaker Atiq Ahmed.

