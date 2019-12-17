CBI Arrests Former Income Tax Commissioner In Corruption Case

A CBI spokesperson told NDTV that he will now be produced before a competent court

The CBI arrested former Income Tax Commissioner SK Srivastava on Tuesday, months after the CBI registered a case against him on charges of cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours from those who had filed appeals before him.

The probe agency had registered a case against the 1989-batch Internal Revenue Service officer in July, accusing him of deciding the outcome of 13 appeals that were outside his jurisdiction and also ruling on a total of 104 appeals uploaded in June but backdated to December 2018.

Upon raiding SK Srivastava's properties, including a residence in Noida, the CBI had recovered incriminating documents and electronic evidence, besides jewellery worth Rs 2.47 crore, cash amounting to Rs 16.4 lakh and watches worth Rs 10 lakh. Investigators also found Rs 1.3 crore in bank accounts belonging to him as well as family members.

The investigation agency had moved the court to declare the former tax commissioner as an absconder in August, after he did not respond to the CBI's summons.

The searches in July were carried out across 13 locations, including a Vasant Kunj boutique run by SK Srivastava's wife; the residence of one Amar Das, whose services were used by the officer to write orders; and two chartered accountants in Ghaziabad and Nehru Place respectively.