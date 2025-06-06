Probe Agency ED Raids Actor Dino Morea's Mumbai Home In Mithi River Controversy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at actor Dino Morea's Mumbai house in a money laundering case linked to the Mithi River desilting scam. The probe agency has been at the actor's home for over six hours. Mr Morea is also reportedly present at the house as the raid continues.

The raids are being carried out at more than 15 locations in Mumbai and Kochi, covering premises of Mr Morea, his brother, Santino, contractors and others, as reported by the news agency PTI.

The investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raid comes days after the actor and his brother appeared before the Mumbai Police for questioning in a corruption case. The questioning, led by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), lasted eight hours.

According to sources in the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing, the actor and his brother were in touch with Ketan Kadam, a prime accused in the case, who was arrested earlier in May.

Mithi River Controversy

Mithi River, a 17.8-kilometre-long river, originates from the overflow of the Vihar and Powai lakes and drains into the Mahim Creek and ultimately the Arabian Sea. The river has been at the centre of attention ever since the Mumbai floods of July 2005, which resulted in over 1,000 deaths, because of its heavy pollution and silt accumulation. The pollution reduces Mithi's capacity to carry stormwater during monsoons.

Since then, multiple efforts have been undertaken to desilt the river, especially ahead of the monsoon. However, last month, the EOW alleged irregularities worth Rs 65 crore in the desilting of the Mithi River. A case was registered against 13 people, including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, a Kerala firm and Ketan Kadam and Jai Joshi -- who rent out silt pusher machines.

During the investigation, when the Mumbai Police looked through the call records of Ketan Kadam, a prime accused, they found frequent communication between Mr Morea and Mr Kadam.