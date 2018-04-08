Cauvery Water Issue LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Share Stage During Chennai Cauvery Protests

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Ilaiyaraaja protesting the delay in Cauvery Management Board

13:10 (IST) IPL In Chennai An Embarrassment When Cauvery Protests On: Rajinikanth

Attacking the government which is being blamed by parties across the state for dragging its feet over setting up the Cauvery Board, the 67-year-old actor warned that the centre would earn Tamil Nadu's wrath if the board was not formed on an urgent basis. "There has already been a delay," said the actor, who announced in December that he will launch his political party and contest all 234 seats in the assembly elections. 13:02 (IST) Supreme Court verdict has clearly asked the centre to form the Cauvery Management Board. But the centre is delaying it: Rajinikanth 12:57 (IST) The prime minister needs to expedite the Cauvery Management Board. If the board is not constituted, the centre will face the wrath of the people of Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth 12:54 (IST) Rajinikanth urged the BCCI to cancel the IPL matches in Chennai. He also said players should be allowed to sport black bands during matches. If not, at least the spectators should be allowed. 12:43 (IST) Tamil film fraternity comes together in protests over demand for Cauvery Management Board in Chennai.

Chennai: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Dhanush take part in protest over demand for formation of #CauveryManagementBoard (ANI) pic.twitter.com/apVx7tIRlI - NDTV (@ndtv) April 8, 2018

Tamil superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth today protested against the delay in setting up the Cauvery Management Board as directed by the Supreme Court. Kamal Haasan, who has also entered politics recently and floated his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, has also joined the protests.The thalaivaar said conducting IPL matches in the state, which is on the boil, is an "embarrassment". He also said that players and spectators should be allowed to sport black bands inside the stadiums in protest.The protests have also drawn support from other top Tamil actors, including Dhanush, Vijay, Surya, Sathyaraj, Sivakumar, Nassar, Vishal, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan and Padma Vibhushan awardee and music director Ilaiyaraaja.Tamil Nadu has witnessed a number of agitations, state-wide shutdown by opposition parties, hunger strike by political parties, arrests of politicians and protests by farmer groups demanding immediate action in the Cauvery issue.