Caught In A Jam, Minister Took Delhi Metro. Then Shared His Review On Twitter

The former diplomat's tweet was also accompanied with his picture sitting on the train next to other commuters. He also called the Delhi metro a "world class asset" and tagged half a score Twitter accounts in the tweet including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The tweet has been liked over 600 times and has also been retweeted over a hundred times.
While on my way to the airport this morning I found myself stuck in the midst of a huge traffic jam near Dhaula Kuan.
Choice was to either miss the flight or hop on to the #Metro; so that's what I did.
Clean, safe & efficient, we have built a truly world class asset. pic.twitter.com/WXWFpIHEg5- Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 22, 2018
A few days back, the union minister said he has proposed to the Delhi Metro to offer special or discounted fares for students and senior citizens to offset the burden of the fare hike bomb that was dropped on commuters last year.
Mr Puri, however, said the initiative should not be considered as "populist" and that it would be within the framework of the law. He also did not specify any time frame for the implementation of the fare hike.
Metro fares were hiked by up to 100 per cent across multiple distance slabs last year after two-phase fare hike effected in May and October on recommendation of the FFC.