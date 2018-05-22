Caught In A Jam, Minister Took Delhi Metro. Then Shared His Review On Twitter

The former diplomat's tweet was also accompanied with his picture sitting on the train next to other commuters.

All India | Written by | Updated: May 22, 2018 13:28 IST
New Delhi:  Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was all praises for the Delhi metro service today. On his way to the airport, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs found himself in a traffic gridlock near Dhaula Kuan in southwest Delhi. As he had a flight to board, he decided to take the metro. And he was so impressed with the cleanliness and efficiency that he sent out a complimentary tweet showering praises on the metro service.

The former diplomat's tweet was also accompanied with his picture sitting on the train next to other commuters. He also called the Delhi metro a "world class asset" and tagged half a score Twitter accounts in the tweet including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The tweet has been liked over 600 times and has also been retweeted over a hundred times.

Take a look at the tweet here:
A few days back, the union minister said he has proposed to the Delhi Metro to offer special or discounted fares for students and senior citizens to offset the burden of the fare hike bomb that was dropped on commuters last year.

Mr Puri, however, said the initiative should not be considered as "populist" and that it would be within the framework of the law. He also did not specify any time frame for the implementation of the fare hike.

Metro fares were hiked by up to 100 per cent across multiple distance slabs last year after two-phase fare hike effected in May and October on recommendation of the FFC.

