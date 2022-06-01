"Caste-Based Count" In Bihar, Says Nitish Kumar, All Parties On Board

A caste-based "count" rather than census will be held in Bihar, Nitish Kumar said today after an all-party meeting on a caste census this evening. The Chief Minister said all parties, including the BJP, agreed on a caste-count.

"We will propose a caste-based count, not census, to avoid legal complications," Nitish Kumar told reporters.

All parties, he said, were on board with the suggestion, including the BJP, which has huge reservations over caste-based reservations.

"To implement this a proposal will be passed in the state cabinet," Nitish Kumar said.