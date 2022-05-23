In Nitish Kumar's Move On Caste Census, Another Snub For Ally BJP

Caste Census: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appears unlikely to yield to the pressure from BJP.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said his government would soon start work on a caste census after taking the views of all parties, backing opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's demand in his latest snub to ally BJP.

An all-party meet on a caste census is likely on May 27.

"We will call an all-party meeting to take everyone's views on a caste-based census. Then the proposal will be presented before the state cabinet. We have spoken to some parties on conducting the meeting on 27 (May) but we are waiting for some parties to respond. After a final decision, the proposal will go to the cabinet and then we will start work," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We have started talks with every party. Everyone is not on board. We are waiting for their response," Nitish Kumar said.