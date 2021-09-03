Cases Against 17 Farmer Leaders, Over 200 Others For Protesting At Sukhbir Badal's Rally

Farmers staged a protest against the SAD president in Moga district yesterday. (File)

First Information Reports were registered against 17 farmer leaders and 200 more unknown people in Punjab's Moga district on their names over protest outside Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal's rally, said a police official on Friday.

Farmers staged a protest against SAD president in Moga district yesterday. They had breached the security and pelted stones, according to Dhruman Nimbale, senior police officer of Moga Police Station.

"Farmers had breached security, pelted stones at police in Moga. FIR were registered under IPC sections and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. 17 farmer leaders and more than 200 others booked," Mr Nimbale told reporters.