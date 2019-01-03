Case Filed Against Anupam Kher Over 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

The petition claims Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna have damaged the image of Manmohan Singh, Sanjaya Baru

A case has been filed against actor Anupam Kher and others associated with upcoming film 'Accidental Prime Minister' in a Bihar court on Wednesday for damaging the image of some top people.

Lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed the case in Muzaffarpur's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. The court has admitted the case and fixed January 8 to hear the case in Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court.

Mr Ojha in his petition complained that Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna, who have played the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his press advisor Sanjaya Baru in the film, have damaged the image of both of them. "It hurt me and many others," he said.

In his complaint, Mr Ojha said others who have played the role of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra also damaged their image. He has also complained against the film director and producer.