Case Filed Against Sarpanch For Raping, Cheating Nurse In Palghar: Cops

A sarpanch was booked in Palghar in Maharashtra for allegedly raping and cheating a 27-year-old nurse, a police official said on Saturday.

Kamlakar Dhoom, sarpanch of Dengyachi Met of Jawhar, is accused of befriending the nurse, forcing her to divorce her husband and raping her repeatedly, senior inspector Sanjay Bramhane of Jawhar police station said.

"He also took Rs 1 lakh from the victim on the promise of making her services permanent at the health facility. She attempted suicide and is presently hospitalised.

The FIR was registered on Friday and efforts are on to arrest him," the official said.

