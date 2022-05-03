Case Filed Against Raj Thackeray Over Loudspeaker Row: 10 Points

The leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled in view of a possible law and order situation.

Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth said the Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Mr Thackeray.

"The Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed today itself," Mr Seth told reporters.

"The Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state," Mr Seth said. "I appeal everyone to maintain peace," he added.

Raj Thackeray had called for "silencing" loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3. He also asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if loudspeakers there were not removed.

"I won't be responsible for what all happens after the May 3 deadline to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques," the MNS chief had said at a public rally in Aurangabad over the weekend.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Mr Seth, along with senior police officers, reviewed the law-and-order situation in the state.

The head of the Aurangabad unit of MNS, Sumeet Khambekar, told reporters that "any orders of party chief Raj Thackeray will be followed", reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Mr Thackeray's deadline comes amid the huge row over loudspeakers in mosques that is sweeping the country.