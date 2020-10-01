UP Police Files Case Against Rahul Gandhi, Sister Priyanka Over Hathras March

The police case against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were filed at the Ecotech One police station of Gautam Budh Nagar. The First Information Report names 150 Congress workers, who had apparently accompanied the two leaders.

While te UP police claimed that some of its oficials have contracted coronavirus and the restrictions have been in place since September 1, the the Congress alleged these were tactics to prevent the Gandhis from entering the village.

The two leaders were detained this afternoon amid dramatic scenes on the highway between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was pushed to the ground and lathi-charged when he and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were marching on the highway after their convoy was stopped by the police. They were later released and taken back to Delhi by the policemen.

"Just now police pushed me, lathicharged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking," Rahul Gandhi said, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked t eh family of the woman to be present for the hearing on October 12 so the judges can ascertain the facts about the 2 am cremation..

In its notice, the court said the matter is of "immense public importance and public interest as it involves allegation of high-handedness by the State authorities resulting in violation of basic human and fundamental rights not only of the deceased victim but also her family members".

The UP police have said the postmortem report of the woman maintains that she was not raped and the rape rumour was deliberately spread to incite communal tension.

"Postmortem report says the victim died due to her neck injury. The report from the Forensic Science laboratory did not find any evidence of rape. This makes it clear that some people twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension. Such people will be identified and legal action will be taken against the," Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Samajwadi Party also protested at the Hathras border, where they were stopped from proceeding to the woman's village. Since morning, reporters had also been barred from the village.